Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.22 Billion Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up approximately 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.53% of Raymond James worth $1,215,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $121.59. 1,394,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,547. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

