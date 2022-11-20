Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,360 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $380,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABMD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.29. 1,678,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,666. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.