Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,201,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,770 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $626,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $12,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,824 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 72,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 45.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 647,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

