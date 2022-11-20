Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.23% of Ross Stores worth $794,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $9.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,655. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.72.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

