Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 123,305 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 123,305 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $860,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. 6,436,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.