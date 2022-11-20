Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 180,650 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,604,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,650 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.80% of Novartis worth $1,488,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

