Prom Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00028013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $76.27 million and $12.59 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010510 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00231431 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.81226726 USD and is up 18.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $9,203,936.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

