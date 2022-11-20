Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.