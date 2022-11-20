Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
PMO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
