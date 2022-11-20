Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by William Blair

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MIDD. Benchmark dropped their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $138.92 on Friday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $230,696. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Middleby by 23.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

