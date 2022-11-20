QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $252,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $123.85. 6,436,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

