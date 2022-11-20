Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Quant has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $111.14 or 0.00670869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
