Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $180,900.32 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $180,900.32 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,317.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00040525 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00230427 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01298804 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,098.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.