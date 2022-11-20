QUASA Trading Down 2.7% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $100.16 million and approximately $139,722.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,555.98 or 1.00046127 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010515 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00231755 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130013 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,949.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

