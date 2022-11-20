Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DGX opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

