Radicle One Day Volume Tops $4.98 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $55.11 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00009615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
