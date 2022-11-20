Radio Caca 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.73 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $72.09 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.01633436 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012067 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040310 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.01682261 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

