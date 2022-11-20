Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $210.68 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. Radix has a total market cap of $210.68 million and $670,096.09 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,758,316,792 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

