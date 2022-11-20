ReddCoin Trading Down 30.9% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $3,801.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00373560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00033346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001359 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002558 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017689 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.