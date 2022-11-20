Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $736.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $769.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

