Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

