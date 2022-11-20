Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($192.78) to €190.00 ($195.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($214.43) to €203.00 ($209.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($313.40) to €310.00 ($319.59) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($335.05) to €257.00 ($264.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

