Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 21st.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.69 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 119,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Republic First Bancorp

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

