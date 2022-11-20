Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $83.98 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.98 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.37 or 1.00037482 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00232923 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08563253 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,774,840.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

