Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (AAMC, AAU, ATTO, BSQR, CFRX, CPSH, ENZ, FRBK, GAIA, IVAC)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 20th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

