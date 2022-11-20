Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (AAMC, AAU, ATTO, BSQR, CFRX, CPSH, ENZ, FRBK, GAIA, IVAC)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 20th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

