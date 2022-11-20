Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.10. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

