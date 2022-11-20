Revain (REV) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $46.48 million and $412,954.93 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

