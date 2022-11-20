Rhumbline Advisers Buys 108,308 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $232,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

