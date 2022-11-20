Rhumbline Advisers Buys 156,254 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Citigroup worth $157,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

C traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,884,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337,944. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

