Rhumbline Advisers Buys 30,674 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $349,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,144. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

