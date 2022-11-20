Rhumbline Advisers Buys 58,710 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $144,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.83. 3,756,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

