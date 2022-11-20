Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Starbucks worth $166,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.95. 5,964,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

