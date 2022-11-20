Rhumbline Advisers Has $278.13 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $278,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,959 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 9,229,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

