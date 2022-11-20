Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $210,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

LOW traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

