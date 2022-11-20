Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $408.35

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.35 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 439.22 ($5.16). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.10), with a volume of 27,244 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Ricardo Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £270.03 million and a PE ratio of 3,338.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.61.

Ricardo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ricardo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.69%.

In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 3,424 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.22), for a total value of £15,202.56 ($17,864.35).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

