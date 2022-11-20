Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $408.35

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.35 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 439.22 ($5.16). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.10), with a volume of 27,244 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Ricardo Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £270.03 million and a PE ratio of 3,338.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.61.
Ricardo Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Ricardo
In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 3,424 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.22), for a total value of £15,202.56 ($17,864.35).
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.