Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.368 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$73.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.90.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

