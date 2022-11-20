Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

RBA stock opened at C$73.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.59.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

