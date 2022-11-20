Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Sell at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,754,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,425.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 1,056,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,471,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

