Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Sell at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74.
Insider Activity at Rocket Companies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,471,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.