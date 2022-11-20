Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $82,939.74 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $266.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

Get Roku alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Roku by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Roku

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.