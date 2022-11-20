Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $82,939.74 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roku Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $266.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Roku by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.