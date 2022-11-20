Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 177 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

