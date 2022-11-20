Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $720.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.96 and a 200-day moving average of $640.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $939.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

