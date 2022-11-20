Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

