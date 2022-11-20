Royal Bank of Canada Trims Experian (LON:EXPN) Target Price to GBX 2,900

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($38.19) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,889 ($33.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,751.43. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,722.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,669.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Experian Cuts Dividend

About Experian

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,190.48%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.