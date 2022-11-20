Rpo LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Rpo LLC lessened its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

