Rpo LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMAQ opened at $10.15 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

