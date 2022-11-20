Saltmarble (SML) Trading Down 78.9% Over Last Week

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $113,295.07 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.47156585 USD and is up 17.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $126,830.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

