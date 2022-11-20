Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,231,114.50. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,231,114.50. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07.

Shares of SSL opened at C$6.83 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

