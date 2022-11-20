Sapphire Price Down 36.3% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Sapphire has a market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $10,646.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.72 or 0.07290289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.