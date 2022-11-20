Sapphire Price Tops $0.0315 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $28.51 million and $9,528.95 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.35 or 0.07300835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00078342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.