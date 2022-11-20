Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAR opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $296.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.