Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.42

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $48,775.74 and $65.42 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,150 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00338788 USD and is up 10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $193.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

